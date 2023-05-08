Figure skater Roman Kostomarov published his first photos after hospitalization

Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov on his Instagram (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). published the first appeal after hospitalization.

“Thanks to everyone who worried about me, prayed for me, believed that I would get out of this difficult situation that life had given me,” Kostomarov wrote. He also thanked his family, friends and doctors.

On April 9, it was reported that the 46-year-old skater would be discharged from intensive care in the next two months. In addition, information appeared that Kostomarov could be transferred to a clinic in Germany for prosthetics, but his wife Oksana Domnina denied this information.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to the long connection to the blood oxygenator and the ventilator, tissue began to die. According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, the doctors had to amputate both feet of the figure skater, then the lower legs of both legs, the entire right hand, and several fingers of the left hand.