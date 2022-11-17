Like Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart, singer Shakira also decided to decline the invitation to perform at the opening of the World Cup in Qatar, which starts next Sunday (20). The Colombian artist had been invited to sing at the opening ceremony of the tournament, but ended up declining, according to information from Spanish journalist Adriana Dorronsoro.

“I was confirmed that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but I was not confirmed if she will have any participation during the Worlds”, said Dorronsoro.

Shakira made the decision after receiving numerous criticisms on social media. Everything indicates that the singer’s attitude is related to the disagreement with the policies against human rights that are carried out in Qatar.

Dua Lipa also said “no”

Before Shakira’s refusal, Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart refused to participate in the World Cup in Qatar. The British singer was even categorical when talking on her social networks about the reasons that made her give up performing at the tournament: “I hope to visit Qatar when I have fulfilled all the commitments with human rights”.