Tomorrow, the UAE will participate in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman’s celebrations of its 52nd National Day, an embodiment of the fraternal relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries that are growing and consolidated under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said Sultan of Oman sister.

The UAE is witnessing a series of events and special offers to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the blessed renaissance of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, which falls on November 18 of each year. Assigning a special stamp to their passports inspired by the occasion, in addition to organizing special events to celebrate the occasion in the most prominent shopping and entertainment centers in the country.

The two countries have close relations at various levels, embodied in the ongoing dialogue between the two sides on a permanent basis, meetings at the highest levels between the two countries, and frequent ministerial and governmental meetings, which reflects the volume of attention they give to developing bilateral relations between them.

The bilateral relations between the two countries during the past decades went through many prominent milestones that directly contributed to moving them forward. 1968.

The momentum of these relations continued after the establishment of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, when many cultural and educational agreements were signed between them, reinforced by the exchange of visits in various cultural and educational fields in order to benefit from experiences and develop areas of cooperation.

In the same context, the historic visit of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, to the Sultanate of Oman in 1991 constituted an important turning point in the course of cooperation between the two countries, as a result of which a joint supreme committee was formed between the two countries. The personal “identity” instead of passports, and the formation of a higher economic committee that conducted many studies to establish a group of joint projects.

The state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman on September 27, constitutes a new era in the history of joint relations between the two countries in all political, economic, cultural and development fields, as it witnessed the signing of many Memorandums of cooperation in the fields of industry, culture and media, railways, education and scientific research, agricultural resources, and financial markets.

The UAE is the largest trading partner of the Sultanate, as it is the largest exporter to Oman and the largest importer from it. It accounts for more than 40 percent of Oman’s total imports from the world, while it accounts for about 20 percent of Oman’s exports to global markets.

The value of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries in 2021 amounted to more than 46 billion dirhams, with a growth of 9 percent from 2020, while the average growth in trade between the two countries during the last 5 years was about 10 percent.

During 2021, hotel establishments in the country received more than 256,000 hotel guests from Amman, with a growth of 32 percent over 2020, in an additional indication of the return of tourism and commercial activity to its positive track.

The two countries share a common cultural heritage of arts and literature that formed a homogeneous cultural identity for their peoples and for all the peoples of the Arab Gulf region, while the common customs and traditions between the two peoples are reflected in many vocabulary in poetry, prose, story, oral heritage, proverbs and popular narratives.

The cultural and social ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman are becoming more intertwined and deeper, reaching the level of familial and familial relations and the sharing of customs, fashion and arts, as a result of the common history and geographical contact.