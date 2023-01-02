Shakira continues to give people something to talk about after her separation from Gerard Piqué, one of the most notorious love scandals of 2022. Although, the Colombian singer has avoided referring to the Spanish soccer player and father of her children, now in a recent message of reflection, published by her on social networks, he would have thrown a strong hint at his ex-partner. In the post, the artist acknowledges that this year she has gone through difficult times in terms of her love situation.

Shakira’s emotional message

Shakira chose the New Year celebration to express her deepest feelings about what she hopes to achieve on a personal level in 2023. She advised her followers not to get carried away by the consequences of a betrayal and to continue believing that there will always be more good people than bad. on the path of life.

“Although our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time has the hands of a surgeon. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust. Faced with contempt, you have to continue to value yourself, because there are more good people than indecent. More empathetic than indolent people. Fewer are leaving and more are staying by our side,” he said.

Then, he referred to the suffering caused by unrequited love. “ Our tears are not a waste they irrigate the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so that in the midst of heartbreak we can continue to love, “he said.

Shakira reflects on betrayal and heartbreak in the New Year. Photo: Capture Twitter

Shakira spoke about how she dealt with her breakup with Piqué

In September 2022, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” broke his silence and spoke for the first time about the difficult moment he had to face after separating from Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer assured that she made an effort to save her relationship with the soccer player, she even put aside her music and her personal goals to keep her family together.

Shakira and Gerard Pique. Photo: composition LR/ GLR/ Twitter capture

“Either he left his contract with Barcelona and moved to the United States with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that in his place. And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career on the backburner and I came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win trophies. And it was an act of love, ”she expressed in an interview for Elle Spain magazine.

Let’s remember that shortly after announcing the break, Gerard Piqué was seen with Clara Chía Marti, a 23-year-old girl who is now her current partner.