Shakira He released his song “Monotonia” in October 2022 and there has been much speculation about whether this song was addressed to his now ex-partner Gerard Piqué. As you remember, the single was shared after the end of her relationship with the FC Barcelona defender.

For its part, Pique announced his retirement from football through a video on Twitter. Assumptions were made about the reasons that led him to make the decision, it was even said on social networks that he was leaving football for not wearing the Colombian artist’s mark on the Barza shirt.

Such was the reception “Monotony” that came to sound through the megaphones that are outside the Barcelona stadium. The fact caused astonishment and the medium El desmarque shared a video of what happened.

How many reproductions does “Monotonia” by Shakira and Ozuna have?

The new collaboration Shakira and Ozuna premiered on October 19 and so far has more than 86 million views on the platform Youtube. Since its announcement, it was expected to be a “hit” because it would be related to the breakup of the Colombian interpreter with the soccer player Piqué.

Support for the singer from Barranquilla is not only seen in the number of views, but also in the comments she receives from her fans on her various social networks.

The song “Monotonia” already exceeds 83 million views on YouTube. Photo: YouTube capture

How did Gerard Piqué announce that he would retire from football?

last thursday, Gerard Piqué He communicated with a video on his social networks that he will retire from football. Quickly, he became a trend due to the size of the ad.

In the same way, he said that he will play his last game this Saturday, in addition to transmitting to his children the love he has for Barcelona and that he will continue to encourage them.

Piqué retired from football so as not to wear a shirt with Shakira’s name on it?

After announcing the withdrawal of Gerard PiquéInternet users assured that the reason for this unexpected news is that the athlete does not want to publicly wear the shirt with the name of his ex-partner Shakira.

“Piqué retires so as not to have to wear the shirt with the Shakira ad” “Are you telling me that we are not going to see Piqué wearing the Barcelona shirt with Shakira advertising?”, Are just some of the comments that began to circulate on networks.

Users assure that Gerard Piqué does not want to wear a Shakira shirt. Photo: Twitter capture

Piqué’s children were at the footballer’s farewell

On the afternoon of November 5, the last game of Gerard Piqué with the FC Barcelona shirt. Although close friends and family were present at the event, the player’s children Sasha and Milan were the ones who stole the public’s attention.

Secondly, the absence of Clara Chía Martí did not go unnoticed and many wondered what would have happened to the young woman so that she would not attend the Spanish game.

They create a Barbie doll inspired by Shakira’s “Monotony”

A whole phenomenon has generated “Monotonia”, Shakira’s new song that would have been inspired by Gerard Piqué’s infidelity, which led to the end of their relationship.

A Barbie on the singer in the video clip went viral on social networks. The Instagram account “Pop culture dolls” published his creation.

Similar? Shakira’s Barbie was a success on social networks. Photo: Pop culture dolls/Instagram

Does Shakira already have a new love?

According to Mhoni Vidente, Shakira would be meeting a young man and this would be her new love: “Shakira in the lovers’ letter is having a new boyfriend, he is Colombian, lives in Miami (United States) and is an athlete. It is a happiness that Shakira is giving herself an opportunity in love.

Shakira wins award for best video clip with “I congratulate you”

LOS40 Music Awards 2022 Shakira was summoned to this last gala to reward her for her recent song “Te congratulations”, together with Rauw Alejandro. “Many thanks to my fans and LOS40 for the constant support they give me and for this recognition that I receive happily. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart and see you there at LOS40″, expressed the Colombian.

Shakira’s mother speaks about Piqué’s withdrawal from Barcelona

After Gerard Piqué’s departure from FC Barcelona was confirmed, the Spanish press went in search of statements from his relatives or people close to him, one of them was Shakira’s mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, who said she had not been aware of it .

“Well, he didn’t know anything and I imagine that if he does, it has been thought by him a lot and what he decides, that is”said the maternal grandmother of the little ones, Sasha and Milan.

Was Shakira sued for her song “Waka waka”?

In 2010, Shakira created the song “Waka waka” to make it the official song of the World Cup that year. It was a resounding success due to the video clip and the public’s reception, however, there was a moment that put the Colombian on edge.

International media accused the artist of having plagiarized the chorus of the song “El negro no puede” by the Dominican musician Wilfrido Vargas. In the complaint, the artist would have asked the Barranquilla for 11 billion dollars, but apparently her opinion changed when she gave an interview to CNN.

“I took that song (‘El negro no puede’) from the same source that Shakira took it from, I have nothing to do with that song. The first thing I want to know is to whom I gave declarations of claim, with what right I can sue about something that is not mine. I feel ashamed and offended,” she expressed.

Shakira: music producer goes viral on Twitter after creating the rock version of “Monotonia”

On Twitter, the video of a music producer who was encouraged to give a rock version of the hit “Monotonia” went viral, to remind Shakira of her beginnings in the industry.

Users retweeted the clip and one of them wrote: “Shakira must fire her current music producer and hire this friend, who revived the 90’s Shakira.”