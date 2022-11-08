In 2001, Ramón Campos, a graduate in Audiovisual Communication (Noia, A Coruña, 47 years old) signed his first script: the series Express Galicia. At last he was working on what he liked, but not how he liked it. For this reason, after several telefilms and other series, Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés, today his ex-wife, founded Bambú Producciones in 2007 and moved to Madrid with a group of friends/collaborators to make the series. Missing Y White glove. A disaster. But they persevered and thus arrived, among others, Gran Reserva, Gran Hotel, Velvet, The cable girls, Hispania, Velvet Collection, Fariña, 45 revolutions, The embassy, ​​A private matter, High seas either Now And Then. As if that were not enough, Campos is fascinated by true crime, and with Elías León Siminiani as director, he has produced The Asunta case, The Alcàsser case Y 800 meters, recent winner of the Ondas award for best documentary or documentary series. “Well, I am also the producer of the series Instinct, with Mario Casas”, he underlines between laughs about one of his critical failures. “Or of Jaguar, with Blanca Suarez. Campos does not bite his tongue, and even less about his own work.

A few years ago he began his career in the cinema, at the same time that the French production company became a shareholder of Bambú Studio Canal. On the one hand, with a line of terror, with Malasana 32 (2020) and 13 exorcisms, now in rooms. On the other hand, in a more authorial aspect: Campos and Fernández-Valdés were in Paris the day of the attacks on the Bataclan theater, and from that impression came the impulse to produce One year, one night by Isaki Lacuesta, also now in theaters. She sits down to chat, after spending the previous day in Barcelona filming the series The land of women with Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura, and visit his beloved Concha Velasco in Madrid in the morning. Through the mouth of Campos, who co-scripted many of his productions, his next projects come out and the avalanche buries the interviewer.

Ask. The great debate of our days: what is a showrunner? And do they exist in Spain?

Response. It is the person who creates, writes -at least the pilot chapter-, and guides a series, independently of the directors. He marks the team where to go. In Spain they are executive or creative producers, not showrunners. And there is a hodgepodge in the industry about that position, because we have given so much dimension to the position in English that everyone wants to be because it sounds better. For me, that halo of creator is not positive, because creation is born from the team. I sign on as executive producer. In Spain, showrunners there are at most a dozen.

P. He becomes a producer to defend his scripts. Why doesn’t he lead?

R. Because the actors bore me on the set. I don’t have the patience to argue on a set.

P. But put up with directors.

R. They are much easier, because they accept the vision of the executive producer. And I get very involved.

P. How many people live on Bamboo?

R. Well, between the original handful of Galician emigrants and those who were added, now we will be 35 or 40. We had the financial muscle to endure the confinement of the pandemic. I am more concerned about the hundred or so people who work on the series, technicians who chain one production after another. You have to be creating and selling series incessantly for the wheel to turn.

P. And why has he entered the cinema, and so late?

R. When everyone from the cinema came to television without the infrastructure to tackle several projects at the same time, I thought: “Well, I’m going there”. I am a scriptwriter for television, and above all for free television, by vocation. Now, I saw that they left a gap and that we are more used to agility than them. 13 exorcisms it was shot in May and we released it in November. And that has effects. In addition, those who came from the cinema have destroyed television. We are witnessing the imminent explosion of the platform bubble: some have slowed down, others no longer buy or produce [días después de la entrevista, la plataforma Starzplay/Lionsgate+, para la que Bambú hizo la inédita Nacho, sobre el actor porno Nacho Vidal, anunció su cierre en España]. Here we made good television for the general public, that caught the attention of the platforms, they came to Spain… and we forgot about that audience.

P. Give me examples.

R. TheWire it is the Bible, there is nothing better, but it is not for the general public. In Spain you have to do Velvet Y Farina, because if you only do the second one, the audience leaves. We have all stopped doing Velvet. Why have the platforms forgotten all that mostly female audience?

P. And the answer is…

R. Because many directors of these platforms and creators think more about prestige, about working with great filmmakers, or they are not interested in that female audience, focusing on their particular taste. And these things are not incompatible. What’s happening? That gap is occupied by the Turkish series. A few days ago he was negotiating with an American manager, to whom we proposed a melodrama, and surprised by the offer, he told me: “This is a pyramid. at the top is The Money Heist: everyone wants it, but the market is very small. And basically, there is a huge market for melodrama, nobody offers them”. This could be our trick. The time between seams, Isabel, The lady… all dilapidated and occupied by the Turks. I presented at the Cannes market great hotel and I asked for it. With Velvet They laid out the red carpet for us. And we stopped doing it, me the first. I managed to produce farina because before it was Velvet. Either we return to generalist fiction or this is over.

