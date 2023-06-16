Shakira and Lewis Hamilton They have been a trend in the entertainment media due to the different meetings they have had in recent weeks.

The singer from Barranquilla and the British pilot were protagonists first in the Miami Grand Prix, of Formula 1.

In the American city, where Shakira lives with her children, the singer was seen with Hamilton at dinner and then on a yacht.

Weeks later, at the Spanish GP, the Colombian artist stole all eyes when she appeared in the Mercedes box, the team with which Hamilton has been making history in F1.

And after the rumors of a possible relationship filled the tabloids, the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, recognized for his coverage of Shakira’s life, assured that Hamilton and Shakira do have a relationship. Furthermore, he revealed that an unknown journey is coming.

Shakira and Hamilton, today and tomorrow: ‘paparazzi’ says that their relationship is confirmed

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Jordi Martin said that the relationship between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton is “confirmed”.

In fact, as he recounted on the Willax Television program ‘Love and Fire’, the situation would already be known to those closest to him.

Martin assured, referring to Shakira, that “After trying a dark-haired man, he doesn’t want any more white boys”.

“That’s the scoop, it’s going to go viral and it’s going to reach Shakira, but she knows what she said,” he added.

In addition, as revealed by the ‘paparazzi’, Shakira and Hamilton are already looking to the future, as a trip together is coming.

“I have contacts who are close to her, who have been meeting this week and she has told them that she is excited, and very happy,” he said.

Although Martin did not give further details, he assured that it would take place in August. The destination would be a Caribbean country.

