NYT: the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be too large due to the strategy of the Russian army

The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in manpower and equipment may be too large due to the strategy of the Russian army. This was pointed out by The New York Times (NYT).

The publication cites the opinion of Rob Lee, a senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, who saw the Russian military’s plan to “attack Ukrainian troops and pull back without suffering heavy losses themselves.” Thus, the Russian command plans to deplete the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine even before they reach the main line of defense.