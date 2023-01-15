Shakira spoke about his most recent collaboration with Bizarrap for the Music Session #53, the same one that has caused a stir due to the harsh hints towards Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía. The Colombian singer used her social networks to share with her followers the success of this song, which broke reproduction records on platforms such as Youtube Y Spotify. The issue has transcended the world and has caused watch brands and cars mentioned in the single to publish content related to the audiovisual material.

Shakira dedicated a song to Piqué. Photo: Youtube Capture/LR Composition

Shakira and the empowering message she left

In the text, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” described the dump as a “relief”, after experiencing a strong “catharsis”. “I never thought that I would go straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” she wrote.

Also, he addressed his fans. “I want to embrace the millions of women who stand up to those who make us feel insignificant,” she added.

“Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, though others raise eyebrows. They are my inspiration, ”she indicated in the text.

Shakira speaks for the first time about the success of her song. Photo: Capture/Facebook

Share your success and criticize society

In the same way, she stressed that the credits for this success are not only hers. “And this achievement is not mine, but everyone’s. We have to get up 70 times seven ″, she stressed.

“Not as society orders us to, but in the way that occurs to us, the one that helps us get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us,” she added in her message.

Finally, he attached an image in which he shows the numbers of reproductions that the Music Session #53 with Bizarrap. According to the post, it achieved more than 14 million streams on Spotify within the first 24 hours of its release.

Shakira talked about Gerard Piqué in Music session with Bizarrap. Photo: composition LR/Eric Gaillard/Instagram/Bizarrap

Gerard Piqué responds to Shakira hand in hand with Casio

In her most recent song with Bizarrap, Shakira mentions that “you traded a Rolex for a Casio”, referring to the quality of the watch brand. Thus, in a last appearance by Piqué, the former player revealed that Casio will be the sponsor of the Kings League, a soccer tournament with former players and streamers.

“I announce that Casio has given us watches, the Kings League has reached an agreement with the company,” he revealed. “This is serious, this is for you. We have something for everyone, ”he said as he gave each of those present a watch of this brand.

This is the complete lyrics of Shakira and Bizarrap’s Music Sessions #53

“Sorry, I already caught another plane, I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment. So much so that you claim to be a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version. Sorry, baby, I should have thrown that cat away a while ago. A wolf like me is not for beginners. A wolf like me is not for guys like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew. And with you I won’t come back or cry to me or beg me. I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.

You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher. Women no longer cry, women invoice.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, clearly she is just like you. For guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

From love to hate there is a step, don’t come back here, listen to me. Zero rancor baby, I wish you well with my supposed replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you, you’re so weird that I can’t even distinguish you. I’m worth two out of 22. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, go slow. A lot of gym, but it works the brain a little too.

Photos where they see me, here I feel like a hostage. For me all good. I’ll vacate you tomorrow and if you want bring her to come too.

He has the name of a good person, clearly not what he sounds like. She has the name of a good person, a wolf like me is not for guys like you, for guys like you. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.

I was big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you”.

Shakira is accused of plagiarism

With the recent song released by Shakira and Bizarrap, Briella, a Venezuelan singer, came out to say that she believes the Colombian was inspired by her song “Solo tú” to write the chorus for Music Session #53. “I have the collapsed message tray. The song is too similar, it’s not my thing. I love Shakira, I idolize her, I’ve been a lifelong fan and it’s even an honor that she plagiarizes me… But I don’t know what to do, she’s very similar, ”she said in a video posted on Instagram.