From: Mark Stoffers

A Russian missile hit a residential building in the city of Dnipro. © Telegram/@unianne

A Russian rocket hit a high-rise building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. There is talk of at least twelve dead. Under the rubble, survivors cry out for help.

Dnipro (dpa) – A Russian rocket attack on an inhabited high-rise has claimed the lives of at least twelve people, according to preliminary information from the authorities. The rocket hit happened in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. In addition, the authorities announced on Saturday (January 14) that 64 people were injured in the current attack in the Ukraine war. At least 12 children are said to be among the injured.

Nine dead and 60 injured had previously been reported. A 15-year-old girl is said to be among the dead. As the fighting in Soledar continues, there are still survivors in the rubble who are sending text messages or simply calling for help, a spokesman for the emergency services said.

Ukraine war topical: “Russians are terrorists” – Head of the Presidential Office condemns rocket attack on residential building

The scenes after the rocket hit the apartment building in Dnipro shocked the head of the Presidential Office in Kyiv, Andrei Yermak. The latter could not hide his horror and expressed himself in no uncertain terms about Russia’s recent attack in the war against Ukraine. “Russians are terrorists who will be punished for everything. All – without exception”, he reacted to the current events, while an expert accuses Germany of having German “fear” of Putin’s defeat and therefore criticizes the “very slow action” in Berlin.

He also added that the anti-aircraft and air force were doing their job. “We will fight back,” he emphasized, announcing a reaction to current events in the war in Ukraine. The enemy does not change tactics and continues to strike civilian infrastructure.

“Russian terror” in the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj attacks Russia for deadly attack on apartment building in Dnipro

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj also spoke about the current incident in the Ukraine war. Zelenskyy condemned the “Russian terror” in the strongest possible terms. Referring to the salvage work, he said: “We are fighting for every human being, for every life.” Selenskyj promised that those responsible for this bloody deed would be found and punished in the middle of the raging war in Ukraine.

Ukraine War: Rocket hits apartment building in Dnipro – victims cry out for help

Meanwhile, the rescue operation after Russia’s rocket hit in Dnipro continues. Rescue workers had pulled people out of the rubble of the partially collapsed house, adding another tragic chapter to the current situation in the Ukraine war.

A total of 72 apartments were destroyed in the Russian rocket impact. It said these are worrying numbers. Meanwhile, the search for victims continued unabated. More than 1000 people would have to be cared for in warm accommodation.

According to Ukrainian media reports, residents buried in the rubble also used their flashlights on mobile phones in the dark to indicate where they were under the rubble in order to be rescued. Many also screamed, according to videos posted on social media.

Ukraine war: air alert for the whole country declared

After isolated Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine in the morning, Moscow again significantly increased the shelling of numerous regions of the country in the Ukraine war on Saturday. The Ukrainian authorities announced that there was an air alert across the country.

In addition to numerous regions, including Odessa in the south, Kharkiv in the east and Lviv (Lemberg) in the west, the capital Kyiv was once again the target of the latest rocket attacks in the Ukraine war. There were several explosions in the capital. People were urged, including by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, to seek shelter.

After rocket attack in Ukraine war: Heaviest attacks since New Year 38 rockets

The rocket hit in Dnipro was the most momentous of several attacks on Saturday. There were air alerts throughout the country at times. It was the first major Russian attack of this kind since the turn of the year. The Ukrainian military said 38 of Putin’s Russian missiles and 25 projectiles were shot down on Saturday.

Previously, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of possible new attacks by Russian troops under Vladimir Putin, who may nominate a successor as early as next year. Accordingly, numerous Russian long-range bombers of the Tupolev Tu-95 type were in the air during the day. Russian warships, which had not been withdrawn for fear of an attack on Ukraine, had also taken up positions in the Black Sea. Rockets are said to be fired from them again and again.