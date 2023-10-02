Shakira and Gerard Piqué have not completely separated, not only for their children, Milan and Sasha, but for private businesses that the ex-couple maintains and that are stopped.

Now it has been known that the singer and the former soccer player They still own a three-home complex that, according to the newspaper ABC from Spain, they have not been able to sell.

Photo: Instagram @shakira and Kings League Infojobs

Millionaire sales

The media indicates that the sales process is being carried out privately, without public announcements or on the Internet, to avoid visits from strangers who want to pose as buyers.

The ownership of real estate, located in one of the best areas of Esplugues de Llobregat, is in the name of a company managed by the businessman’s father and his price reaches 15 million euros for the three houses or for 11.9 million just for the two main ones. An apparently high value compared to costs in that area.

The curious thing is that Lili Melgar worked in one of the real estate agencies in charge of the sale, the nanny who starred in Shakira’s latest hit, ‘El Jefe’, and who was supposedly fired unfairly by Gerard Piqué.

The important mansions

According to the data that has been known about the properties, one of them is the family home itself, whichIt was built in 2012 and has an area of ​​3,800 square meters. It consists of five floors, three exterior and two underground, with a games area, study area, library, gym, swimming pools, cinema room and paddle tennis court.

Shakira and Piqué’s mansion in Barcelona.

On the other side of the garden, and connected with an elevator, is the house where the ex-couple’s guests stayed. It is said that this was the Colombian’s recording studio and that it also has a gym and a soccer field. And right next to it, separated by a wall, is the home of Piqué’s parents.

Within the complex there is a third house that, as the media points out, The couple bought it to renovate it. However, the separation stopped the idea they had.

One of the main attributes of the entire property is its enormous windows from which the family can admire the panoramic views of the city.

This is the aerial view of Shakira’s mansion in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Throughout these years, Shakira enjoyed the variety of comforts that the house has with her children Milan and Sasha.

Legal issues?

The singer from Barranquilla Last week Shakira premiered her new song, ‘El Jefe’, and once again caused a sensation among his fans and the media. It has also raised controversy for its lyrics.

In the song ‘El Jefe’, Shakira throws strong barbs, including a particular one against her ex-father-in-law, Gerard Piqué’s father.

In addition, one or another reference apparently to his past was included in the song after the media separation of footballer Gerard Piqué and his new life in Miami, United States, with his children Sasha and Milan.

These workers have never spoken ill of her in 13 years.

Curiously, the release of the song coincided with a series of stories against Shakira. Testimonies that attack her and that have also gone viral.

To deny these accusations, Jordi Martin, the famous Spanish paparazzi, who was close to the Barranquilla woman from the beginning of her romance with Gerard Piqué in Barcelona, ​​has now spoken out.

According to Martin, the former soccer player is the one behind this defamation against Shakira. “Gerard Piqué is the man of the Kings League who closes a contract with TeleCinco and what a coincidence that all the people (who attack Shakira) It appears on TeleCinco. “Enough is enough,” she said.

“I have people from Shakira’s team who inform me and I cannot give away and I can tell you that those workers have never spoken badly to me about her in 13 years. Only about how generous she is,” he said.

