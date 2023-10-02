Monday, October 2, 2023, 2:43 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Councilor for Local Development and Development, Rosa Medina, will meet this week with the vendors of the Plaza de La Hortaliza to “advance the project” of their transfer to the Cristo de la Sangre park, located a few meters away. The initiative will be financed with European funds, has a global allocation of 685,000 euros and includes other actions related to sustainability, digitalization and accessibility to squares, markets and flea markets in Lorca.

Medina assured that the pleasurers opt for an open space like the one offered by this park and warned that the installation of the six sentry boxes that the food market has has to be made compatible with the green spaces of the Cristo de La Sangre roundabout, which was inaugurated in 2020.

The booths in the current Plaza de La Hortaliza, of which there are references from before 1860, will be demolished and in their place a pedestrian boulevard will be created next to the Casa del Paso Encarnado and the church of San Cristóbal, just as the neighbors demand .