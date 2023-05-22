Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Shakira and her lyrics to Piqué generate a reaction from Juanes: would you do something like that?

May 22, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and her lyrics to Piqué generate a reaction from Juanes: would you do something like that?


ShakiraShakira and her new theme.

The artist was consulted on the matter and did not evade the question.

the songs of Shakira They have been quite a revolution in the world of music, especially because of the tone that the artist has assumed in many of her hits with lyrics that point to her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

(You may be interested: Shakira illuminates the NBA and is a charm for the Miami Heat, video)

Now the one who spoke about these letters was another Colombian artist, Juanes, who did not avoid speaking up and giving his point of view.

See also  Shakira returned to the charge against Piqué for a "xenophobic and racist" message, video

Juanes about Shakira

Juanes premieres his album ‘Daily life’.

These days, Juanes is launching, with his album ‘Daily life’. Thus, the singer spoke with the journalist Eva Rey, in his YouTube program ‘Undress with Eva’, and there he reacted to the songs of Shakira, who has dedicated herself to describing her breakup with Piqué and the ex-soccer player’s infidelity, which has been a global topic in the world of entertainment and sports.

—Would you see yourself writing what Shakira wrote to Piqué? Would you have dedicated a song like that to Cecilia (his wife)? asked the Spanish journalist.

“Finishing her off?”? I don’t know. But it’s different, in this case it’s different – commented Juanes and added about Shakira -: What she did seems very brave to me.

Edgar García Ochoa decided to write his memoirs with the singer.

(Read also: Marquines, the wall of Colombia: its spectacular shortcuts against Israel)

—And it has gone very well… —replied the interviewer.

“Yes, he deserves it.” She is a tenacious, she is a very talented woman. I don’t know her personally to talk about her personality, but it seems to me that she is extremely talented.

See also  Piqué: they reveal the story of alleged infidelity to Clara Chía, after Shakira

Fans of both artists often insinuate that the relationship between Juanes and Shakira is not good, but at the same time they clamor for some musical collaboration between the two at some point.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

