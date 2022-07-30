The famous international singer has been accused of fraud against the tax authorities; the Barcelona Public Prosecutor’s Office thus requested 8 years in prison for Shakira

Shakira accused of fraud by the Barcelona prosecutor who asked for 8 years in prison and a fine of 24 million euros. The famous international singer in recent months has been the protagonist of the separation with Piqué but she now seems to have a much bigger problem.

The prosecutor’s office has indeed asked for 8 long years in prison against him on charges of tax evasion. The same was also accused of having stolen the beauty of 14.5 million euros from the tax authorities between the years 2012 and 2015.

Over the past few years, the singer had multiple faces turned down any court settlement, affirming her determination to go to trial to explain her reasons. Unexpectedly after about two years, Shakira returns to the center of social media due to his possible arrest.

Shakira accused of fraud: the prosecutor asks for 8 years in prison

To disclose the news is the communication agency of the same artist who, once talked to his legal team, wanted to tell the truth to all the fans. The latter held an interview with the Barcelona prosecutor’s office trying to reach an agreement for the reduction of the sentence.

To refuse a possible agreement is the same Shakira who intends to continue the criminal trial convinced that she is right and innocent. A decision that the singer has taken with all the firmness of the world, ready to prove hers to everyone good faith and innocence towards the tax authorities.

According to the singer’s point of view explained in a statement, the accusation received by the Barcelona prosecutor’s office is a real one ‘total outrage to his rights’. This is because, Shakira herself has always shown ‘flawless behavior towards her fans but also as her contributor’ to her.

The singer was accused between 2012 and 2014 of not having declared their income to the tax authorities. In recent years, the artist has lived in Spain together with her former husband, a footballer of FC Barcelona. According to the lawyers, however, the international star would never have lived in Spain for more than months during any span of the year as well as the months in which she serves to establish a residence within a country.