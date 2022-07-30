President participates in a ceremony that will confirm the candidacy of former minister Tarcísio de Freitas to the state government

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates this Saturday (June 30, 2022) in the Republicans’ convention that will confirm the candidacy of former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas to the government of São Paulo. The event will be held at Expo Center Nortein Sao Paulo. The ceremony will begin at 10 am, according to organizers.

Tarcísio and the current governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), are technically tied in the race for the government of the largest and richest state in the country. Candidates have 20% and 16% of voting intentions, respectively, in the most recent Real Time Big Data poll. The same survey shows Fernando Haddad (PT) in the lead, with 34% of the votes.