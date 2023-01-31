Kuwait (Union)

The horse “Shadid” of the Al-Nashama stable, under the supervision of the trainer Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah, and led by the knight Faisal Al-Farmawi, was crowned champion of the Cup of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, which is dedicated to imported Arabian horses and Gulf production, aged three years and over, with a prize of 2,500 Kuwaiti dinars, which was held Hunting and Equestrian Club in the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The races are held in line with the festival’s strategy, and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as part of the festival’s initiatives as an extension of the continuous cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE in purebred Arabian horse racing.

And “Shadid” confirmed his stardom with a well-deserved victory, by a comfortable margin, outperforming his rival, “Mike Me” for the Al-Osaimi stable, under the supervision of Ayed Al-Ruwais, and the leadership of Igor, while the “big” came in third place for the owner and coach Khaled Al-Osaimi, led by a fan, and the champion scored a time of 2: 03:60 min.

Dr. was crowned. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, the country’s ambassador to Kuwait, with Sheikh Sabah Fahad Al Sabah, the winners of the Cup of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival for imported Arabian horses and Gulf production.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the archive and the National Library, the main partner, Mubadala, the official partner, the National Feed Strategic Partner, Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, and Etisalat, the official partner. It is also sponsored by Al Masaood Nissan, Areej Al Amirat, Omeir Bin Youssef Travel, and Yas Channel. , the General Women’s Union, the Viola Company, the Emirates Association for Purebred Arabian Horses, the Emirates International Village for Ability, and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.