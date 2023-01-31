It is now possible to consult records and deeds over the internet, with less bureaucracy

As of this Tuesday (31.jan.2023) records and deeds from notaries can be consulted on the internet in a standardized way. The advance is due to the creation of the Serp (Electronic System of Public Records).

All establishments regulated by the Public Records Law must adhere to the novelty, as determined by the provisional measure which stipulates the rules of the system (No. 1,085/2021). She went approved on May 31, 2022 and changed the law then in effect on electronic records (No. 11,977/2009).

In more technical terms, it works as follows: Serp will connect the databases of all types of registry offices. Management is carried out by public records officers across the country.

One of the benefits of the insertion of the digital modality in the sector was the reduction of deadlines for issuing certificates. Here’s how they look:

electronic certificates of full content of the registration of the property – issued within 4 hours;

certificate of the updated legal status of the property – up to 1 day;

transcription certificates and other cases – 5 days.

Property purchase and sale deeds also have shorter deadlines, as long as there are no pending or non-payment of costs. Read:

without special clauses, construction registration requirements and cancellation of guarantees – up to 30 days;

other scriptures – 10 days;

There is an exception for deeds: term will be 30 days when there is more than one mortgage.

Here are other features promoted by Serp:

electronic public registry of legal acts and transactions;

remote service to users of public records via the Internet;

reception and sending of documents and titles;

consult the unavailability of goods decreed by the Judiciary or by public agents;

consulting restrictions and encumbrances on movable and immovable property;

consulting protested debt securities;

issuance of certificates and provision of information in electronic format;

electronic visualization of acts transcribed, registered or annotated in the registry offices;

exchange of electronic documents and information between notaries.

Serp will be operated by a private company as a non-profit association or foundation. will be regulated by CNJ (National Justice Department of the National Justice Council).