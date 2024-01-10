Sgarbi on the “modified” painting: “The curators of the exhibition were with me, they would have noticed”

Vittorio Sgarbi he is now under investigation for the theft of Manetti's painting. The undersecretary though he has no intention of resigning: “For something made up? No.” And she brings up the magistrate who deals with the case: “Singular typeI don't even remember the name, but it's the one fell in love with Gabriel Garko and was subjected to a disciplinary proceedings of the CSM. A prosecutor from the Imperia Public Prosecutor's Office, the only one – Sgarbi tells Il Corriere della Sera – who has actually opened a file that concerns me, regarding a painting by Valentin de Boulogne that I would have exported illegally, bah. A copy of that too. Besides, it's old stuff, the process It has been standing for 3 or 4 years, when the maximum time is 18 months. And it makes use of a parliamentary wiretap without authorization, which is inadmissiblethe Constitutional Court says so, not me.”

Read also: European elections, FdI's leaders if Meloni does not run. Preview names

Read also: Sgarbi, yet another 'trouble' for Meloni. Pd-M5S-Avs: “Revocation of the undersecretary”

“The magistrate of Imperia – continues Sgarbi to Il Corriere – having made mistakes in the processwill have sent the police to investigate the other case of Manetti, a parallel subject with which to remedy. but if those from Report and Il Fatto, who accuse me, come to my house, I would show it to him. There is not no missing flaps. The castle painting was violently taken away, the canvas cut into a larger portion. It was full of holes, they used it as a curtain in the kitchen“. On the accusation of the modified canvas: “They are gods ignorantthe characteristic of Manetti is precisely that there, he put candles everywhere. The original painting is mine, the other was a poorly made copy. I have proof of it. Then why would I expose a fake? And the experts who curated the exhibition with me wouldn't they have noticed? And I should resign for something invented? Hand“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

