The Dubai Shopping Festival will conclude its 29th session next Sunday, providing Dubai residents and visitors with a special and exceptional weekend that includes many events and entertainment activities.

With the start of the countdown to the event, the Dubai Shopping Festival team at the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has finished preparing to organize a number of concerts featuring the most famous Arab artists, in addition to a package of shopping offers, enjoying the delicious food experience, and entering draws for valuable prizes and other events.

Among the final preparations for the conclusion of the Dubai Shopping Festival is the “321 Festival” at “Skydive Dubai”, which attracts a group of Arab artists, where the audience will meet through three live performances with each of the artists Hussein Al Jasmi, Tamer Hosni and Balqis.

The closing activities include the presentation of two shows: the drone show, which will be the largest of its kind in the history of the Dubai Shopping Festival, and the fireworks show, which will fill the Dubai sky with wonderful colors and lights.

The events also include a number of shows, including the Al-Fursan acrobatic team display and fireworks displays that will start at 9 pm on the weekend in the “Bluewaters” area and “The Beach GBR”, in addition to drone displays.

The closing weekend is also an opportunity to witness some of the most popular Dubai Shopping Festival events such as the Dubai Lights events at popular destinations across the city, where you can watch the “The Anokhi” show in the Seef District, and the “Etisalat MOTP” market in the “Dubai District”. For Design” or the “Amazon Wonders” event at “West Beach – Palm Jumeirah,” in addition to “neon lighting” at Al Seef and the Old Gold Souk, and the giant “Mudhesh and Dana” models at “City Center Mirdif.”

Visitors to the Etisalat MOTP Market in Dubai Design District will have the opportunity to purchase the latest fashion trends, traditional fashions and unique clothing pieces, in addition to distinctive dining experiences, live music performances, the “Fenti Beauty Drive-In” event and entertainment shows.

For all music lovers, there is also an opportunity to enjoy the latest “Dubai Ringtones” musical performances with a group that includes many artists who will perform their singing performances on 16 open stages.

The exclusive “Armani Perfumes – Privé Haute Couture” exhibition in Dubai Opera Park also offers an unparalleled sensory experience with a collection of the finest perfumes.

The “Shatana in Hatta” festival in “Wadi Hub” is an opportunity for the public to spend a wonderful holiday until the end of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by the main sponsor, Jumbo Electronics, and a number of strategic partners such as Al-Futtaim Group, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Al Saif, Al Zarouni Group, Mercato, Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, City Walk, and Airline. Emirates, ENOC, Etisalat from e&, Majid Al Futtaim, Mall of the Emirates, City Center Mirdif, City Center Deira, Nakheel Malls, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, and Nakheel Mall. And “The View”, “The Beach” and “The Outlet Village”.