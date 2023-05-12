Sexual crimes | A man is suspected of tricking underage girls with nude photos under the guise of 3D modeling – the district court gives a verdict

According to the police, some of the victims thought they were talking to the woman.

Middle Finland today the district court gives a verdict in a case where a man is suspected of tricking underage girls into scantily clad or nude photos.

According to the police, a middle-aged man approached the victims on social media and lied about needing pictures for 3D modeling. It is suspected that he promised money for the pictures.

“The suspect has told the victims that he is making a 3D body modeling application or program. Such applications actually exist, where you can, for example, virtually fit clothes from an online store. Under the guise of this, he has gotten the victims to send pictures,” the head of the investigation Saara Asmundela told STT last fall, when the police announced the investigation.

The police according to the report, the man used various disguises, both male and female, in the scams.

The man has been suspected of, among other things, sexual abuse of a child, sexual abuse, buying sexual services from a young person, and possessing an image of a child that violates sexual decency.