The request stems from an investigation that tries to prove the financing received by the late Libyan leader, Muammar al-Gadhafi, for the successful 2007 presidential campaign. It is believed that the former president received about 50 million euros, more than double what was allowed . Despite defending his innocence, this is not the only process in which the name of the former president appears.

The shadow of Muammar al-Gaddafi continues to haunt Nicolas Sarkozy. It doesn’t matter that more than a decade has passed since his death.

The French tax authorities have taken a similar period to put together a file of several tens of thousands of pages, in what is the evidence acquired to sit the former French president on the defendant’s bench. The reason: alleged illegal financing of his 2007 campaign by the late Libyan former leader.

Four charges are proposed against Sarkozy by the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (known as PNF). He is accused of passive corruption, diversion of public funds, association with criminals and illegal financing of an electoral campaign, which can add up to more than 10 years in prison.

In this December 10, 2007 file photo, then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, left, greets Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris. © AP – Francois Mori

Nicolas Sarkozy has been in the crosshairs of prosecutors since 2013. The process tries to prove the secret delivery of 50 million euros by Gaddafi for the successful campaign of 2007, in which he was elected French head of state. The sum delivered represented, at that time, more than the established legal limit of 21 million euros.

But the investigation gained momentum when a Franco-Lebanese businessman, Ziad Takkiedine, told the media outlet ‘Mediapart’ in 2016 that he had delivered suitcases from Libya to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff. Each with about five million euros.

By winning the electoral campaign and moving to the Elysée, Muammar Gaddafi was received that same 2007 with all the honours. Some time later, France positioned itself against Gaddafi and led the NATO bombings that facilitated the advance of the rebels and the subsequent capture and assassination of the colonel.

The former president has defended his innocence since the accusations came to light. “There is not the slightest hint of proof,” he said in an interview in 2018.

Sarkozy was not alone

Nicolas Sarkozy is not the only one involved in this legal framework. Another 12 people also appear on the list of accused by the Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

They include, among others, the deputy and former minister Éric Woerthwho was treasurer of the 2007 campaign, the secretary of the Élysée during a good part of Sarkozy’s term, Claude Guéant and the former Minister of the Interior Brice Hortefeux.

After the opinion of the prosecutors, the judges have the last word. After those involved present their point of view, the decision remains in the hands of those togados whether to move forward with the process or rule out sitting the ex-president and his alleged accomplices in the defendant’s dock.

Other open cases against the former president

This is not Sarkozy’s only recorded encounter with the law. In March 2021, he became the first former president to be sentenced to three years in jail. On that occasion he was accused of corruption and influence peddling.

Later, in September of that same year, he was sentenced to a year in prison for illegally financing his 2012 campaign. He then lost the presidency with François Hollande. The sentence of both processes was appealed and the response of the court is awaited.

Nicolas Sarkozy has not only been in the middle of the accusations. He even testified against several of his collaborators while he led the country, in the file known as the “probe case.”

With Reuters, EFE and AP