For those who like a good deal, an opportunity in the real estate market draws attention in Spain. An entire village is being put up for sale for 260,000 euros (R$1.4 million).

The village of Salto de Castro, located in the province of Zamora and close to the border with Portugal, has 44 houses, five of which are independent, a school and even a Civil Guard barracks.

The villa belongs to a family who bought it in the early 2000s with the aim of turning it into a tourist spot, but the plans were interrupted in 2008 due to a crisis that hit Spain.

Unoccupied, the village still has a bar, a church, in addition to an inn with a project to build 14 rooms, with a cafeteria and laundry. According to the owners, the new owner will be able to receive up to 184 guests, according to the license for the place.

The current owners also point out that the buyer will have access to subsidies from the government and from the Board of Trade of the Castilla and León region. Accordingly with the adthe investment that the location would need to be 100% operational and start to be profitable should not exceed 2 million euros.