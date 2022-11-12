HS Turku | Four young men promised to do yard work for free on Facebook – An avalanche of hate mail began

The young Mormon missionaries offered free rake help to the people of Turku on Facebook and received not only praise, but also hate mail.

Facebook At the turn of the month, an ad appeared on a Turku newspaper, in which four young men offered their services for free, for example related to yard work.

“Hey! We are doing volunteer work here in Turku and we want to serve the community! So we do service work for FREE. If you need help with raking or chopping trees, send us a message,” the announcement read.

In a short time, the announcement gathered a lot of likes, but also hate mail. Those who left the notice were barked at for not saying they were Mormons in the notice, and it was suspected that the offer of help had clear ulterior motives.

In other people, hate mail triggered a defensive reaction.

“It’s good to declare affiliations right at the beginning?? Hello, I’m Jaakko from the Social Democratic Party, can I help grandma across the street? Car stuck in the snow? Would you work in a group? I’m an agnostic Teppo”, said one.

More recently, some of the hate messages have already been removed from the thread.

Let’s ask matter from the person who filed the original report.

A 21-year-old American man Liam McGrady is from Dallas, Texas and has lived in Turku since May 2021.

“That’s right, we are missionaries. There are six of us missionaries here in Turku, four elders (male) and two sisters (female).”

All six are Americans. They are Mormons, or members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

McGrady says they’ve read all the posts on the Facebook thread and noticed the negative comments as well.

“Yes, they seem miserable. Social media sometimes encourages writing in a tone that is more finger-pointing than encouraging understanding. But we also noticed that a lot of people said that our religion doesn’t matter in this matter of helping.”

McGrady’s missionaries do their own work six days a week, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Part of this work is service work, where, according to McGrady, they actually offer people help without payment.

The most common service jobs are physical jobs such as cutting wood, stacking firewood, raking, cleaning and making snow.

“We are all young. We think our bodies are sacred and capable. We take care of them so that we can use them to help others.”

McGrady says that the purpose of missionaries is to do kind, good deeds for other people.

“Of course we want to follow Jesus and tell about him, but we must not use these opportunities to help as a reason to start telling about our religion.”

McGrady says that according to church rules, missionary service events must never be teaching events.

“During these moments of service, we must have no other thoughts than service and conveying peace and love. If someone asks us about it, we only answer very briefly and arrange a new time that is intended for just that.”

Aid jokes According to McGrady, they are often people suffering from exercise difficulties or severe stress, or the elderly.

“Often they also need someone to talk to. That’s why they are very talkative and curious, asking us what we are doing in Finland.”

According to their rules, missionaries are not allowed to accept money for their relief work.

“Quite often we are offered a snack and tea or coffee. It can lead to a somewhat strange situation, because it is part of our religion that we don’t drink, for example, coffee or tea at all.”

However, they are allowed to eat a bun, and they say the Finns are always happy to offer that.

Liam McGrady says that until the corona pandemic, missionaries used to go from door to door spreading the word. However, the pandemic changed everything.

“Korona stopped ringing doorbells. Now we walk in the street and in the market, we ask people if they want to hear a message about Jesus. At the same time, we also tell everyone about our open events.”

Missionaries also market their events on Facebook, for example on a general page about events in Turku. There is, for example, eating American pancakes, language bathing, and playing table tennis and football.

“Facebook is a very important channel for us these days. With the pandemic, it has become a practical way to make contacts in a much shorter time than if we were only on the street or in the market.”

But even if the missionaries receive negative comments, as happened in the Turku Facebook group, it does not discourage the young people’s desire to serve the community.

“It’s tough sometimes, but I still love it. I love helping people, I love the smile you get from them. I love being a missionary,” says McGrady.

