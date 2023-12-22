“Sex in the paddock?”. The question to Valentino Rossi's partner on Diletta Leotta's Mamma Dilettante

Amateur Momhosted by Diletta Leottain the second episode he hosted Francesca Sofia Novellocompanion of the world motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi (9 world titles and unrepeatable emotions that the Doctor gave to Italian fans in his career) and mother of Juliet. “Sex in the paddock”, Francesca Sofia Novello is asked during Mamma Dilettante. “Yes or no?”, says Diletta Leotta.

Francesca Sofia Novello to Diletta Leotta: “Sex with Valentino Rossi in the paddock? Yes, we were already a couple”

«Sex in the paddock? But yes, now let's clear this thing – explained Francesca Sofia Novello to Diletta Leotta on Mamma Dilettante (produced by Dopcast) –. The paddock is a country with 20-30 teams. Most are men. There are also women who deal with hospitality and communication. But they are above all men. And then there are the little umbrellas, among other things I was one of them and so my love story with Valentino Rossi began. The pilots have so much to do between meetings and tests that they don't have much time to dedicate to these little umbrellas. The Doctor's girlfriend added: «So it's not like there's all this great sex. But if it happens it's something that's also good. It happened to us, but we were already a couple, maybe not on the Saturday before the race but it happened. But it's not like we did it in the garage, the riders have an area dedicated just to them, it's like a room”

Francesca Sofia Novello was the first to know about Diletta Leotta's pregnancy

Francesca Sofia Novello “was the first to know about my pregnancy” confesses Diletta Leotta at the opening of the second episode of the Mamma Dilettante podcast. «We were both at an event during Fashion Week. We sit next to each other at the table and when they serve the appetizer with a plate of raw ham I see Diletta starting to look around unsure of what to do. And she doesn't eat anything. Then I spend the next hour and a half answering Diletta's questions about childbirth and post-birth. And that's when I became suspicious” recalls Francesca Sofia New.

Francesca Sofia Novello and Diletta Leotta: Valentino Rossi's partner at Mamma Dilettante

Francesca Sofia Novello calls it a coincidence: at the same time as he discovers he is waiting for Juliet, Valentino Rossi decides to abandon MotoGP in Spain. It seems like a fairy tale but it is just one of the many stories that Francesca told to the microphones of “Mamma Dilettante”: a very close-knit family, many new challenges as parents, a ranch where the little girl grows up in a motorized community. Will you become the new two-wheel champion?

Francesca Sofia Novello she becomes pregnant in the days in which Valentino Rossi decides to retire from MotoGP

Valentino Rossi's partner tells Diletta Leotta: «I discovered I was pregnant on Thursday, but I didn't immediately tell Vale because he had a race the following weekend. After performing well during qualifying, Valentino crashes on Sunday and when he finds himself in the gravel he instinctively decides to withdraw from competitive activity. In his mind that was the moment he decided to retire. And so, when he returned home on Sunday evening, while I confided in him about my pregnancy, he revealed to me his decision to stop. At the same time we reassured each other. Giulietta was then born on March 4, 2022, the Sunday on which the first MotoGP World Championship began without Valentino Rossi. Vale watched the first race away from the track with the baby in his arms.”

Francesca Sofia Novello tells Diletta Leotta about Giulietta's passion for motorbikes

«Giulietta has a passion for motorbikes in her DNA. Partly because obviously we have the motorbikes and helmets at home, partly because on Saturdays he goes to the ranch, where he watches the tests, the riders, sits among the others in the brainstorming phase. Nobody taught him that. It's something she has naturally. Maybe one day she will be the first champion in the history of MotoGP.”

Valentino Rossi and Francesca Sofia Novello: Giulietta will not be an only child

«Giulietta will definitely have a little brother or sister – Francesca Sofia Novello tells Diletta Leotta in the second episode of 'Mamma Dilettante 2' – I grew up with my sister and was lucky enough to share everything with her. Sharing is something that makes the difference in the growth process. It will be even more true for Juliet, who is the little princess of the house.”

And then

Federica Pellegrini: “You were a bit of an asshole”.

Diletta Leotta, very uncomfortable question. And the Divine responds

Subscribe to the newsletter

