The growth continues

2023 archived the sixth season of Citroën in the world championship WRC-2, with the French company once again protagonist of notable progress since 2018, i.e. from its first year in the international championship with the first model of the C3 Rally-2. Although the victory has not yet been achieved, the car from the Versailles manufacturer has nevertheless highlighted all its characteristics, the result of incessant work in testing which has allowed it to take a concrete step forward both in the asphalt and dirt tests. The results were seen with two hits by Yohan Rossel and his co-driver Arnaud Dunand a Monte Carlo and Croatia, to which was added a 3rd place in Greece and other placings among the top four. All this led the French pilot to third place in the general classificationwith the transalpine now ready to face his sixth season in Citroën alongside Nikolay Gryazin, his new co-driver for 2024. In all this, it is also worth highlighting another important milestone achieved by Citroën, this time linked to delivery of the 150th C3 to its new owner.

Successes around the world

A car that has allowed its drivers to achieve three victories in the European championship, one of which in Rome with Andrea Crugnola and Piero Ometto (graduated Italian champions), without forgetting the top step of the podium achieved by Yoann Bonato in the Canary Islands and Mads Østberg in Hungary. Great satisfactions also in Latin America, with Ricardo Cordero Jr and Marco Hernandez champions in Mexico and Gerardo Rosselot and Marcelo Brizio triumphs in the Chilean national championship. Celebrations also for national championships, with victories in France, Italy, the Canary Islands, Belgium and Bulgaria.

Forward to 2024

A year to remember therefore for Citroën and for Didier ClementSporting Director of Stellantis Motorsport Customer Racing: “The 2023 season ended with some superb performances from our #C3Rally2Family drivers: 2 victories for Yohan Rossel and Arnaud Dunand in WRC2, Yohan Bonato's fifth title in France and Andrea Crugnola's third in Italy. In Belgium, Maxime Potty became the youngest Belgian champion ever. We also achieved excellent results in Ireland and the United Kingdom, recalling the brilliant performances of drivers such as Diego Ruiloba, Leo Rossel, Hugo Margaillan, Eric Camilli, Ricardo Cordero Jr and many others. We are really proud of this big family! The C3 Rally2 will enter its seventh season and, although it has already reached maturity, it will continue to evolve to remain at the top of the Rally2 category. All our customers will therefore continue to benefit from a high-performance car. We look forward to 2024 with renewed ambitions!”

The objectives

Other comments expressed by Yohan Rosseldriver of the PH Sport team, with all the objectives for 2024: “I have been part of the #C3Rally2Family since 2018 and I am very proud of it, especially because the development of the car has not been recent! A lot of work has gone into the C3Rally2, which can only be a good thing. Today we are a point of reference on the asphalt. There's still a bit of a way to go on gravel, but I have faith in the teams; everyone is aware of this, especially as the competition in Rally2 is becoming increasingly challenging and demanding, with many drivers moving down from Rally1. It's also an excellent showcase for manufacturers like Citroën, so it's up to us, as factory drivers, to make our car perform at its best. I'm happy to return to C3 Rally2 in 2024, to win more and more races and, I hope, the title!”