The right to sex in prison turns it on Lega-Pd clash. The bill for theestablishment of ‘love houses’ for prisoners, formulated by the regional council of Tuscany and arrived in the Senate with the senator dem Monica Cirinnà, member of the Justice Commission, is attacked by the president of the second Commission, the Northern Leagueist Andrea Ostellari. The Salvinian senator attacks the Democratic Party which “does not stop supporting ideological initiatives while ignoring the country’s priorities”, he says, relaunching the controversy of recent days between the two majority parties.

The League’s new target is the proposal to give inmates the possibility of intimate encounters in protected structures. “A proposal – accusation Hostels – which obtained the opinion of the Senate budget committee with a spending commitment of 28 million euros – while the problems in prisons are other. Citizens’ money must be spent first of all to guarantee more personnel and more equipment for the Penitentiary Police, forced to work understaffed and, as the repeated attacks demonstrate, in conditions of serious insecurity “.

Words to which the same replies Cirinnà: “I am sorry that President Ostellari, with his words on the bill of which I am rapporteur on the protection of affectivity in prison, is giving yet another example of benaltrism”. The dem accuses the Northern League for “thebackward view of the prison as a social dumpwhere inmates ‘waste’ are thrown, an unconstitutional vision that supports the idea of ​​the penitentiary as a place where prisoners and the prison police are enemies, opposed to each other “.

“Guarantee the affection of people prisoners, ensuring them interviews in suitable environments with family members and closest loved ones (starting with their daughters and sons), is a fundamental tool for protecting their dignity and strengthen social reintegration pathsand also to support their families, who are serving a sentence in their sentence: we must never forget that Article 27 of the Constitution speaks of the humanity of the sentence itself “.