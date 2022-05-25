Roma and Feyenoord will meet this Wednesday, at 2 pm, in the Conference League final in Tirana (Albania)where the first champion of this tournament will come from and which will allow one of the two teams to win a title again on the Old Continent.

Roma and Feyenoord have not felt important in Europe for some time, and the Conference League gives them the opportunity to do so. After a long road, the Italians and the Dutch, both qualified to play in the Europa League next season, will fight for the privilege of being the first champion of the ‘Conference’ and give back to their fans a title outside their national borders.

The Italians have only lifted one continental title, the now extinct Fairs Cup, back in 1961, 83 years ago. And there are 31 who have not stepped on a final. The last one was in 1991, in the UEFA Cup they lost against Inter Milan. Before, in 1984, they did the same against Liverpool on penalties, but in the European Cup final.

The Dutch do not have so much drought. The last time they reached a European final was 20 years ago, in 2002, in the European Super Cup final in which they succumbed to Real Madrid. In that same year, they won their last European title, the Europa League, after beating the German Borussia Dortmund.

Well, under that panorama of tension, radical fans of both clubs clashed in the streets of Tirana. The facts have been strongly repudiated by the local inhabitants.

*With EFE