The scene on the roof of “Django” remained in the retina of Peru for years. However, his high level of eroticism hides a rather tricky secret.

Giovanni Cuccia and Melania Urbina They are remembered for their roles in “Al fondo hay sitio”, at least by the new generations. However, those viewers who already had permission to see 18+ scenes in the early 2000s, recognize the actors from the mythical scene on the roof in “Django”, that Peru, without a doubt, still has not forgotten: the artists gave life to a torrid sequence that did not fear censorship and exposed the most sexual side of infidelity.

How were the erotic scenes of “Django” recorded?

Although in today’s film and TV actors usually have intimacy coordinators to ‘choreograph’ the sexual scenes they are going to record, Peruvian entertainment a few decades ago lacked this type of support. Even so, the productions had a few tricks up their sleeves to achieve a shot that was as natural as possible, without exposing their stars.

In this context, Ciccia commented on how the famous scene on the roof was filmed.

“I’ve been making movies since 1996 and, at that time, sex scenes were done like this ‘face to face’ (face to face) with your partner or partner. Already around the 2000s They begin to use some patches that make the entire genital area separate from the other actor. There is no physical contact and it totally isolates you”detailed in an interview with “Henry Spencer’s room” (via Mail).

It is not a secret that this sequence marked a great milestone in popular culture at the time. However, it did not have the same impact on the careers of the actors who starred in it.

How did “Django” affect Melania Urbina?

The ‘Dynamite Girl’, Melania Urbina’s character in “Django”, was introduced as the main character’s lover. The scene on the roof ended up sexualizing the actress, who for a while believed that she could not get rid of that erotic sequence.

“Over the years I was a character who did not let go and in the eyes of other people I felt that they did not give me the opportunity to see something else about myself. I felt that this (sexual) scene overshadowed my job,” Urbina told “Henry Spencer’s Room” (via RPP).

However, time passed and, despite the attacks she suffered on the networks, she got over it and turned the attention she received 180°: “I was violated on social networks with very aggressive comments. That confused me and suddenly I felt guilty, but then I understood that it was not like that and I reconciled with myself. Now I don’t regret it.”