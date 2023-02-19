On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that he would support his peace plan “on the international stage”, during a phone call between the two presidents.
The Elysee said that Macron “reiterated his adherence to the ten-point peace plan proposed by President Zelensky, and assured him that he would support this initiative on the international scene during the upcoming diplomatic events.”
The two presidents also touched on “the reminder that took place (Friday at the annual Munich Conference on Security) with European partners and NATO of the need to strengthen and accelerate the pace of military support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”
For his part, Zelensky welcomed, via Twitter, the “continuation of the friendly dialogue” with Macron, stressing that they discussed “the implementation of the peace plan.”
