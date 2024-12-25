Valencia, Zaragoza and Malaga, the closest to the capital of Seville, have grown by at least more than 20,000 inhabitants in this decade





The city of Seville has lost almost ten thousand inhabitants compared to 2014the only one compared to the rest of the Spanish provincial capitals that are fighting to reach the podium of the most populated that has experienced a decline in the registry, according to …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only