Search alone for your father who disappeared under the Al Assad regime: “I will not believe his death until I see his body”

The last time Alaa Qasar saw her father, in 2013, he watched her closely, as if trying to engrave her face in his memory. Moutaz Adnan Qasar had been reunited with her after being released by Bashar Al Assad’s security forces, who had arrested and interrogated him after he moved his family out of the besieged Damascus suburb of Ghouta. Now with her loved ones, she lined up her three children and looked at them intently. The next day, Moutaz was arrested again and was never heard from again.

“They told us he would return the next day, but he didn’t. They claimed that he was talking to terrorists, but it was not true. He just went to work and then home,” says Qasar, who is 29 years old, works as a secretary in Damascus and is the eldest of her siblings.

Alaa Qasar is one of hundreds of thousands of Syrians still searching for their loved ones, two weeks after the fall of the Assad regime and the opening of detention centers. Since 2011, more than 136,000 Syrians have been detained by the Assad regime and held in numerous detention centers and prisons where guards attempted to break the will of dissidents through torture and starvation. Most are still missing.

Qasar has spent the last 11 years searching for his father. When he spoke to lawyers and security officials, he received no information. During their search, their family was harassed by so-called mediators, intermediaries who claimed to be able to help families find the whereabouts of their missing loved ones, and even get them released, in exchange for a commission. Finally, he was told that his father was being held in Sednaya, known as the “human slaughterhouse,” one of Assad’s most infamous prisons.

When insurgents swept across the country in late November, freeing prisoners as they went, Qasar couldn’t believe his eyes. He began to raise hopes as they approached Sednaya, just 20 kilometers from Damascus. Assad then fled and the insurgents opened the prison doors, but his father did not appear.





But Qasar did not give up. Rumors circulated of underground cells in Sednaya, of detention centers so secret that only senior leaders knew their locations. He visited Sednaya and found no underground cells. He went from prison to prison, looking for people who had not yet been claimed, but his father did not appear.

Soon, prison records became an electronic database. Qasar entered his father’s name into the search engine and got a match. The record indicated that he had been issued a death certificate a few years earlier.

“I won’t believe it until I see his body. I have heard of people who were issued death certificates, but it turned out that they had been released years before,” says Qasar. “We heard about a widow who remarried and her husband showed up on her wedding day.”

Murdered in prison

For Fadel Abdulghanydirector of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), it was no surprise that the majority of those missing were not still in prison. Since the Assad regime began cracking down on peaceful uprisings in 2011, Abdulghany has collected the names of thousands of Syrians forcibly detained and disappeared.

Comparing them with death certificates issued by the Assad regime, he discovered that the vast majority of those missing had been murdered in prison. Although it was an extrapolation based on the large number of cases he had collected, he considered it an alarming indicator. Later, a leak from someone working in the Assad regime, which included a record that included unpublished death certificates, confirmed their fears.





When the insurgents began to open the prisons, the SNHR documented the release of 31,000 people, which meant that more than 100,000 were still missing. Abdulghany went on television to warn people to prepare for the possibility that their loved ones might not reappear. “I had a moral duty to my people and I did not want to cause an unnecessary impact,” he says, to explain why he had not said it before.

Search among corpses

Qasar continues searching. He saw a message on Telegram reporting the discovery of a new batch of deceased prisoners, delivered to the Mujtahid hospital in Damascus. She headed to the hospital, but when she reached the entrance to the morgue she was stopped by an employee who insisted that they had not received any more bodies. Qasar showed the photo to the employee and he sighed: “They are the same bodies, only their skin has started to change over time.”

Qasar insisted on going in to check it one more time. A line of people looking for their relatives followed her. One man had a piece of paper with 18 names written on it: all loved ones, none of them crossed out.

Qasar opened the door to the morgue. On the ground lie 12 bodies covered by white, zippered plastic bags. A man followed Qasar inside, covering his nose with the collar of his sweater, but he soon fled, repelled by the smell. Qasar stayed. She bent down and gently lifted the white plastic covering each of the bodies, stopping to study their faces, just as her father had done with her 11 years ago.

He went to the mortuary chambers and, one by one, opened the hatches and removed the refrigerated beds where the bodies lay motionless. Some had obvious marks of torture: flesh missing from their jaws, skin blackened from electrocution, necks swollen from hanging. They were all emaciated, their ribs protruding from under the skin and two fingers were enough to encircle their skeletal arms. Others seemed asleep. Qasar lingered especially on one man, whose middle-parted black hair fell softly over his forehead.

He closed the last drawer. None of them were his father. When he couldn’t identify the face, he looked for a small tattoo on his wrist, which consisted of the first initials of his father’s and his wife’s names: AM. He had gotten the tattoo just before he and Qasar’s mother got engaged.

The line of people continued their shuffling procession behind Qasar, each stopping to look at the dead when their turn came. “It looked like a museum. I began to hope that I wouldn’t find my father there. I didn’t want to see him like that,” says Qasar.

Alone in the search

The Assad regime divided its repression into different branches and facilities, each with their own prisons and detention centers. All together they formed a black box in which people like Qasar’s father disappeared never to be seen again. And when the Assad government and its jailers fled, they left behind no blueprint to help navigate the intricate security apparatus they had controlled for 54 years. Instead, they left people like Qasar and the hundreds of thousands of Syrians searching for their missing loved ones to fend for themselves.

In their quest, Qasar and others confronted the terrible tools the Assad regime used to oppress its people. They had to meticulously explore torture chambers, searching for any clue that might reveal the fate of the missing. They were forced to look at the faces of dozens of tortured people lying in morgues and imagine in excruciating detail the pain their relatives might have suffered.

Hamdan Mohammed, 28, is a pharmacist living in Damascus looking for his uncle Qadior Masas. “Of course, I cried when I saw the corpses, but this was not the horror. The horror would be to end up finding them there,” he says.

Outside Mujtahid Hospital, Qasar paused to plan his visit to another hospital where there are said to be more bodies. Other families milled around the walls of the complex, where photos of bodies are displayed for people to identify. A man sells a small book with verses from the Koran intended to be read at funerals.

“I’m the eldest in the family, so I’m the one who has to do this,” Qasar says. “I don’t want my mother to see these people. So I am alone in this quest to find our missing person.”

