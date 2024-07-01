Ferrari has presented two new extended warranty servicesboth dedicated to owners of the Maranello-based car manufacturer’s plug-in hybrid cars, namely the SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, SF90 XX Stradale, SF90 XX Spider, 296 GTB and 296 GTS. They have been named “Warranty Extension Hybrid” And “Power Hybrid“, and, according to the Modena company itself, “they aim to preserve the performance and excellence of these super sports Ferraris unchanged over time”.

Two new extended warranty services

The Prancing Horse company has announced that these two services can be purchased in renewable packages from two to four years, and can be activated at any dealer in the official Ferrari network, regardless of the year of production of the car. The same goes for cars now too out of the factory warranty, which covers the first three years of life: it is also possible in this case to activate the new programs following a technical inspection by Ferrari network technicians. But what do these two services consist of?

For Ferrari plug-in hybrids

The owner of a PHEV car from the Prancing Horse, who already enjoys a five-year factory warranty on the hybrid component of the car, can decide to take advantage of the new Warranty Extension Hybrid to keep the factory warranty active on the entire car: if you decide to continue until the eighth year, Ferrari says, you will see the high-voltage battery pack (HVB) replaced at no additional cost.

Renewable and transferable

The new Power Hybrid, instead, it allows you to extend the warranty on the main powertrain components, including the hybrid ones, from the eighth to the sixteenth year of life of the Ferrari PHEV: this program also includes the replacement of the hybrid battery pack (HVB) at no additional cost upon completion of the sixteenth year of life of the vehicle. Like the other Ferrari warranty extension packages, these two can also be transferred to subsequent owners of the vehicle in the event of a change of ownership.