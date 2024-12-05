After overcoming the second round this Thursday by getting rid of Olot from the Second RFEF, Sevilla is already waiting for its next rival in this edition of the Copa del Rey. García Pimienta’s team will not compete in this tournament again until the first weekend of January and on Monday they will find out which team they will face to get a place in the round of 16.

And the draw for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will be held next Monday, October 9 in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas starting at 1:00 p.m. As a novelty, the clubs classified to compete in the Spanish Super Cup (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Athletic Club and Mallorca) will already participate in this round.

The teams that will participate in Monday’s draw will be the following: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic, Mallorca, Atlético de Madrid, Osasuna, Celta, Las Palmas, Valladolid, Getafe, Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Leganés, Elche, Granada, Huesca, Racing de Ferrol, Cartagena, Eldense, Almería, Racing, Tenerife, Marbella, Ourense, Ponferradina, Deportiva Minera, Barbastro, Pontevedra and UD Logroñés.

The first clubs that will know their rivals will be the participants in the Super Cup, who will face the lower category teams. Subsequently, the rest of the teams will begin to find out their fate, always pairing the lower category clubs with those from higher divisions. The qualifiers will be resolved in a single match, with the duel being played in the stadium of the lowest category club.









Sevilla will not have the option of facing a First Division team in the next round, so they will also be a visitor in the round of 32.