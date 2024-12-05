The Treasury detects that Rita Barberá’s brother-in-law defrauded 631,287 euros in bribes and her vice mayor, 187,664 euros

The Tax Agency, acting as legal aid to the Investigative Court number 13 of Valencia, in charge of the investigation of the ‘Azud case’, has detected that Rita Barberá’s brother-in-law, the lawyer José María Corbín, defrauded 631,287 euros and his deputy mayor, Alfonso Grau, 187,664 euros. These are two of the main people investigated in the case, which investigates the alleged corruption in urban planning during the period of the deceased PP mayor at the head of the Valencia City Council. The report, to which elDiario.es has had access, considers that Corbín would have committed three crimes against the Public Treasury in the “fraud” of personal income tax in 2005, 2007 and 2008. On the other hand, Grau is charged with a possible crime related to Personal income tax not declared in 2008.

The inspector of the State Tax Administration Agency is based on the investigations of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard on the allegedly illicit funds handled by the then ‘number two’ of Rita Barberá: cash income of 17,820 euros in bank accounts, for which there is no justification as to their origin; cash payments of a similar amount (17,372 euros) to a company for the transfer of use of a parking space; “hidden funds” and of “unknown origin” for 315,230 euros in the transaction of the purchase of his central home in Valencia, and 108,182 euros for the acquisition of a ground floor on Avenida de Fernando el Católico.

In total, in 2004, Alfonso Grau’s unjustified assets shot up to 458,605.79 euros. Thus, the Treasury concludes that the income not declared by Grau would be considered “unjustified increases in assets.”

The total amount of unjustified capital gains amounts, as calculated by the Treasury inspector, to a total of 198,554.89 euros. Grau, recalls the report, signed on November 18, acquired some properties for a price, “of which only a part is satisfied with declared funds.”

Corbín shot up his “hidden income” up to 1.1 million

On the other hand, the Treasury also analyzes the income of José María Corbín, brother-in-law of Rita Barberá investigated in the case for the alleged collection of bribes from contracting companies of the Valencia City Council.

In 2005, Corbín obtained “hidden income” for a total of 825,168 euros, between payments for legal services to contracting companies that, in the eyes of the Treasury, were not real, cash income in bank accounts and purchases, also in cash, of lottery tickets. The following year, the application of the tax rate would not entail uncovered amounts exceeding 120,000 euros, so the expert rules out the possible crime specifically in that year.

In 2007, the report detects income that Corbín did not declare in personal income tax for a value of 1.1 million euros. The following year, his undeclared income was 814,906.44 euros.