



Suso Fernández happens to be one of the least used footballers in Sevilla without injury involved. The man from Cádiz, who has been out of action for some time at the beginning of the course, experiences week after week an ostracism to which he cannot get used to and all, according to his criteria, due to the club’s intention to give him an early exit. until his contract ends on June 30. This scenario was already proposed to him in the summer, with Sevilla receiving the refusal from the player himself, whose juicy contract they will not pay him if it is not in a minor and exotic league, while as a free agent he will be able to decide where he wants to play. Also, he himself claimed his intention to continue helping the Sevillistas in this transition towards a new project.

None of that has happened. Number 10 accumulates 205 minutes between all competitionswithout any starting role in the six League games in which he has appeared, his only starting match being the one played in Olot by the King’s Cupprecisely the last of the Cádiz native as a Sevilla player to date. It is evident that there is a slogan from the club itself so that the huge expense that generates in the salary limit continuing to have Suso can be nipped in the bud better in January than in June, to also activate the market in positions where Sevilla needs to strengthen.

García Pimienta didn’t even make him warm up against Valenciachoosing other colleagues like Peque ahead of Suso to perform the functions for which the man from Cádiz is best equipped. His vision of the game is missed, as well as his mastery of strategic plays with the dead ball.. The coach has decided to cut their sporting relationship. That other players can grow amid opportunities ahead of Suso who, at the latest, will leave in the summer. He has the door open. It is up to you to decide when to cross it.