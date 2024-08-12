What was supposed to be a wonderful holiday with friends in Puglia has turned into a horrible tragedy that no one will ever forget. A boy was thrown from a moving car because the door of the car It suddenly opened, causing him to fall out of the car.

On-site assistance

Here’s what the victim’s friends said.

Holiday in Puglia turns into a never-ending nightmare

There tragedy what we want to talk about today occurred on the seafront of Holy Sabina Towera seaside resort in the province of Toasts. A boy from Bust Arsizio he had chosen this destination to spend the holidays with friends.

Archive photo

But no one could imagine what would happen to them during this nightmarish night. According to witnesses, the boys were traveling in their car to spend an evening together.

It was around 3 am when, unfortunately, the accident occurred that was fatal for the 24 year old. It is not known for what reason one of the doors of the car used by the boys, a Opel Racesuddenly opened, catapulting the boy onto the asphalt.

24-Year-Old Loses His Life: Car Door Suddenly Opens

The door it opened suddenly and certainly at the time of the accident the car was travelling at a rather high speed. This is because the boy would have been embossed suddenly on the asphalt, hitting his head violently on the ground.

Archive photo

The boy was sitting on the back seat. Obviously the victim’s friends promptly contacted the emergency services, who arrived on the scene as quickly as possible. The 24-year-old was there, unconscious on the asphalt, and every attempt to revive him was completely useless.

Obviously the friends of the victim were questioned by the Carabinieri, in order to have some more information regarding the conduct of theaccident. Once again, however, a young life has been cut short in an unjust and at times incomprehensible manner.