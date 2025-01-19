There are two weeks left of the winter market and the Sevilla FC He has taken steps to incorporate a striker after Juninho’s failed operation. The Brazilian had a verbal agreement with the people of Seville, but the Flamengo The offer went up and, finally, the striker decided to head to his country. In this way, Sevilla focused its efforts on bringing Ruben Vargas to satisfy his coach and postponed the arrival of ‘9’.

Now, as El Correo de Andalucía has announced and ABC has been able to confirm, Victor Orta considering incorporating another Brazilian striker: Alerrandro. Another unknown footballer in Europe, owned by Red Bull Bragantino. Sevilla has not yet made any offer for the player, but has contacted the Serie A club to ask about his situation.

Alerrandro Barra Mansa Realino de Souza, 25, is the top scorer in Brazil’s Serie A with 15 goals along with Yuri Alberto from Corinthians. He has played on loan this season at Esporte Clube Vitória and still has two years left on his contract.

Jovic and Puado

Since the Juninho operation would fall, Sevilla FC They have offered him several forwards during these market days. This is the case of Jovic, a Milan player. The striker has only played 88 minutes spread over four Serie A games, pubalgia has left him off the field for much of the first half of the game and, now, the Italian club wants to find an accommodation for him. However, the Serbian does not meet Sevilla’s current requirements, which prefers to bet on a player with more projection after the slip with Iheanacho.









On the other hand, Javi Puado is also currently in the bedroom, but facing the summer. The Espanyol forward has not renewed his contract and is free to negotiate with any team. Sevilla has contacted him for a future contract in the summer, but there is still no closed agreement and it is not ruled out that the parakeet captain may even end up renewing if the team’s relegation to the Second Division is not consummated.