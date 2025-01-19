half truths

If the truth had any value today, the Musks and Zuckerbergs would have owned it; Now they know that it is worthless, and that is why they throw it like a bone so that we can wallow in the mud to rise with it while everything else happens

The other day on the bus on the way to my town we were the usual ones – the poor – and there was no place to sit, or to stand or to be suspended in the air; breathing was a privilege only available to the driver – thank God – and, well, anyone who has taken the 44 from Santa Isabel to Alcantarilla at two in the afternoon knows that hell has little to do with that junk that wrote Dante. Next to me there was someone looking at Facebook and I was looking at Twitter. I had put a social media usage time regulator on my phone, to try to spend less time doing doomscrollingwatching videos on an infinite loop and, ultimately, doing something more useful with my life. But the parental pin is useless if you know it.

Since I no longer go on Facebook except to post a quote from Kase O – religiously – every September 1st (that one about “September begins with his ‘oh, my God’ with summer clothes to get fucked in the cold”), I stayed looking the timeline of the type; Sometimes our cookies define us more than our actions. I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary in the posts I gossiped about, but it caught my attention that he shared everything he saw almost as if it were a reflection of the hand. Among them, several links to newspaper articles. And of course. These days there is a lot of talk about the decision by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, to nip in the bud the fact-checking program that was trying to patch the black hole of misinformation that his social networks have become. Now control passes to the mob, that algorithmic democracy of “Community Notes”, where any enlightened person can decide what is true and what is a lie.

Their argument is that the previous system was too harsh, that it made mistakes and censored harmless things. But ultimately, this smells more like politics than good intentions. With Trump back on the throne and a wave of Republican testosterone sweeping Silicon Valley, Zuckerberg has changed course to dance to the rhythm of the new masters of discourse. It is not surprising that Meta donated a million dollars to Trump’s inauguration or that the board of directors now has more allies of the former president than a talk show on Fox News. Nobody remembers that it was precisely the lack of control that allowed Facebook to be the breeding ground for hoaxes that brought us here, from manipulated elections to textbook denialisms. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, he let his hair down and launched a call for more masculine energy in companies. The solution is to return to the codes of the tribe: power, strength and zero self-criticism. It is no coincidence that he moved moderation teams from California to Texas, nor that he softened policies on immigration and gender. Meta is shifting to the tone and aesthetic of the times: less checking, more fighting.

We walk in the middle of all this, like canned sardines on public transportation, swallowing garbage and naively believing that the truth belongs to us, that we are in control, when the reality is different: we do not share because we want to say something, but because we have been trained to react and be part of the noise. The truth has gone from being the air to being the mist; from being the only thing that matters to becoming a curtain to cover other things. It has stopped being profitable and that, in the universe of the Zuckerbergs and the Musks, is the equivalent of ceasing to exist. If it had any value today, they would have taken it; Now they know that it is worthless, and that is why they throw it like a bone so that we can wallow in the mud to rise with it while everything else happens.

