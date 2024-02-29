













Ninja Kamui: What to watch if you liked this anime series?









Ninja Kamui is the new installment of Adult Swim that could set the standard for adult animation series. The sophisticated movement of the characters is really impressive and could be one of the best titles with this style. So if you are liking the series, so that you don't lose your mind waiting for its episodes, I recommend others that focus on revenge and action.

Ninja Kamui It premiered in February 2024 and this is what you should see if you liked this new revenge story.

What to watch if you loved Ninja Kamui?

Samurai Blue Eyes — Netflix

Samurai Blue Eyes It is a wonderful delivery with quite extraordinary animation —of truly balanced landscapes that will take you to another planet.

Samurai Blue EyesIt has a protagonist who begins a journey in search of her father to take revenge on him, however, she has no idea who he is, the only thing she knows is that the guy who fathered her was the reason her mother committed suicide.

And with this, she was stigmatized, yes, for that fact, but also because she has a “special” condition; since she is albino in a Japanese feudal world and racism is extremely prevalent.

Since she was a child, she was abandoned after the death of her mother and was obviously abused by her classmates at school, who They beat her and insult her because of her skin tone and eyes.

One day, a meteorite falls and she helps an old blind man take it away. After that, the blacksmith adopts her and teaches her his trade. However, she never forgets what happened to her mother and as she grows up she learns the trade of swords and the arts themselves.

The time comes when he must abandon his sword-father (the blacksmith) to Set out on an adventure across Japan—and perhaps even further—to seek revenge.

Along the way she will find company, a young man with no hands who is an excellent cook and a mediocre samurai—who she remembers from childhood—who will follow her to defeat her.

The battles are style Kill Bill and the landscapes will take your breath away. Even the texture of the plastic animation is in the style of Ninja Kamui.

Vinland Saga — Netflix

Vinland Saga It is one of the most impressive anime, because it is not only the animation as such, but the exploration of the environment, the expression of faces and movement in hand-to-hand combat.

Vinland Saga It has a combat quite different from that of Ninja Kamui, However, it will leave you just as cold. While the ninja arts are based on speed and precision, the Viking art of war could show us other facets and codes of honor in fighting, so it will be just as impressive.

In this Nordic odyssey, Thorffin will have to live for many years with his father's murderer until he performs a duel in which the little boy is capable of murdering him.

Although the warrior killed Thorffin's father in cold blood and treachery, The little one will accept the rules of a good duel and thus the years will pass.

Thorffin could be completely consumed by his revengehe will spend many years away from his family and his land, and will even find himself involved in more troubles for the crown of Denmark, which faces the most classic medieval Europe.

The revenge of Ninja Kamui against that of Vinland Sagaonly in reverse, because the ninja lost his offspring.

Dororo — Prime Video

Dororo It is one of the most painful and surprising stories. It has an original delivery —1969— and a recent one by Studio MAPPA —2019—. It's definitely a revenge story that we didn't know we needed back.

Dororo She is a little orphan who suffered a lot but still has a surprising charisma. Between fights and arguments with others—because she is trying to get some bread—she will meet a very strange young man who, looking like a puppet, is made of pure prosthetics.

Hyakkymaru is the son of a feudal lord who promised him since he was in his mother's womb, so that the gods/demons will take whatever they want from him in exchange for providing good fortune to his population.

The great spirits accept and because of this the baby is practically born to die – it has no skin, vocal cords, limbs, or eyes; However, a war doctor finds him and takes pity on him, then helps him survive, providing him with prosthetics so that he is able to exist.

When Hyakkymaru is old enough, he will have to go in search of what belongs to him, he will face the demons that took his body and he will not rest until he gets it, even if that means plunging the fiefdom into misery.

In this way, Hyakkymaru and Dororo begin a very interesting path in which action and emotions mix to give us a strong experience.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Ninja Kamui It doesn't have a less sad story, don't you think?

Berserk — Crunchyroll — Netflix

Berserk It's a delivery that It still has no end, the death of its author kept the work in a quite particular loop, however, it is now back although fans have many doubts about it, it remains to be seen how the legend that is the story of Guts ends. .

Guts is a man with a lot of power – this will remind us of the protagonist of Ninja Kamuy—, he will join the band of hawks without knowing that this will seal his fate, there he will meet the pair of people who will be his downfall.

On the one hand there is Casca, a warrior with whom he will fall in love, but she is in love with the leader of the band: Griffith who has a great desire for power.

Everything will go wrong in a really horrible way and when Guts has the chance to be happy, he will fall into the depths of the abyss and turn things into a true hell.

Not only does he have to defeat the demon that was his friend to get revenge, but to recover Casca, his fractured love.

Where can I watch Ninja Kamui?

Ninja Kamui It is available on the HBO Max platform. Its episodes premiere at midnight on Saturdays.

The series is directed by the same person who gave us the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, so you know what to expect.

