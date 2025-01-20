With his arm raised: Elon Musk celebrates Trump’s inauguration with a gesture similar to the Nazi salute

With his arm raised. Elon Musk made a gesture similar to a Nazi salute while giving a speech at the Capital One stadium before some 20,000 Donald Trump supporters, after the new US president was sworn in.

The Tesla CEO pounded his chest and raised his right arm in the air as he thanked Donald Trump’s supporters for returning the president to the White House.

“Elections come and go, but these have been really important. And I want to thank you for making it possible… Thank you all, the future of civilization is assured,” said the owner of Tesla and X before hitting his chest with his right arm and throwing it upwards twice in a row.

Musk then promised to “go out of his way for you,” and added: “We’re going to Mars, an American astronaut will plant the flag on Mars.”

Musk, driving force of the new global far-right wave

In a digitalized society and from his privileged position next to the president of the United States, the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has emerged as the engine and fuel of this ‘reactionary international’—a concept that has been used for some time in the academic and that have recently adopted political leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and Pedro Sánchez to denounce the businessman’s agenda.

Trump takes power in the US

The technology magnate has begun to apply the same strategy that helped Donald Trump win the elections with other far-right forces in European countries and is using the algorithm of his social network X to his advantage to impose his vision on the rest of the world. . Musk himself has boasted of modify the algorithm to multiply the visibility of your tweets. Last week promised a new change on the social network to “promote more informative and entertaining content.”