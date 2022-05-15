Penultimate day of the championship with some verdicts: Betis and Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Villarreal-Athletic sprint for the Conference League. Cadiz, Mallorca and Granada will play for safety in the last round

The penultimate 90 ‘in La Liga are enough to take stock in the Champions and Europa League area but not at the bottom of the standings. In fact, Sevilla catches Atletico on 1-1 in the final minutes and wins the necessary point for the mathematical qualification in the Europe that counts. Disappointing but irrelevant draws for Real Madrid (1-1 in Cadiz, with a penalty saved by Lunin) and Barcelona (0-0 at Getafe). Full tussle in the slums of the standings: Alavés loses with the Levante (3-1) and accompanies him in the second division. On the other hand, there is still life for Mallorca thanks to a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano with a goal from Lazio Muriqui.

CHAMPIONS EQUIPMENT – See also Fiorentina-Udinese / Post match: Cioffi outspoken! All eyes on Wanda Metropolitano for the big match of the day in which Sevilla were playing for fourth place. For the Lopetegui band it was a long suffering until the 85th minute, when En Nesyri found the winning braking to sign the draw after Gimenez’s flicker in the first half. Sevilla thus repulsed the assault of fellow citizens of Betis, who beat Granada 2-0 (double from Juanmi), savoring for over an hour the chance to assault fourth place in the last 90 ‘. Instead, Pellegrini’s team remains three points behind Sevilla and has to be content with qualifying for the Europa League. Real Sociedad also goes to Europe, thanks to the comeback success against Villarreal signed by Isak and Zubimendi after Coquelin’s home advantage.

EUROPEAN FLY – The “yellow submarine” for a while cherished the possibility of hooking up Real Sociedad and fighting for the placement in the Europa League on the last day at Barça, but the collapse in the second half sent everything up in smoke. Not only that, the simultaneous success of Athletic on Osasuna (2-0 signed by Berenguer and Villalibre) forces Emery’s troops to fight for their place in the Conference League in the last 90 ‘: the Basques are now only one distance from the European position , to be reached on the last day at Sevilla’s home. See also Genoa-Bologna on Saturday 21 May, Inter-Sampdoria on Sunday 22

RETROCESSION AREA – Alavés reach Levante in the second division after Joselu’s illusory goal that would still have left some chance of salvation. Instead the Basques fall 3-1 and launch the three-man sprint for the last place in the “underworld”. It will be played by Cadiz, currently third from bottom in direct matches, Mallorca, who beat Rayo 2-1 with an initial goal from Muriqui, and Granada, defeated in Seville by Betis but with a point ahead of the other two. direct rivals.

THE TEARS OF SUAREZ – Special day for the gunman Suarez, who greets the Atletico public in his last appearance at the Wanda Metropolitano. The leadership of the colchoneros announced today that it will not renew the Uruguayan contract, which expires at the end of June. On leaving the pitch, which took place in the 64th minute, Suarez gave in to tears once he sat down on the bench, while the Rojiblanco audience gave him a warm applause. See also The 1x1 of the Real Madrid players in their draw against Villarreal

May 15 – 10:04 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sevilla #conquers #place #Champions #League #Alavès #retreats