Finished another week Major League Soccer and the tables of both conferences begin to take shape with a view to the Playoffs of the competition. For now, here we present the 10 best goals that were seen in this soccer day in the United States.
Once again the footballer Leonard Bell He made an appearance again with Inter Miami, this time it was in the game against DC United. The player opened the scoring with the assistance of his colleague Lassiter, taking advantage of the resources and defining quickly.
With a tight shooting angle and few options, the player alexander ringof Austin FC, unleashed a powerful left-footed shot to beat goalkeeper McMath of Real Salt Lake.
Cameroon striker Jeremy Ebobisse he dispatched with the big spoon by scoring a brace in the 3-3 tie game between the Vancouver and the San José Earthquakes.
The African’s second goal was worth everything for the way in which he was accompanied and triangulated with his teammates, only to push the ball in the end.
Another of the most striking goals of this day in Major League Soccer was achieved by Daniel Gazdag. The Hungarian teamed up well with Sergio Santos to open the scoring at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Canadian midfielder Alistair Johnson put the final nail on the Charlotte team to beat them 2-0. The Montreal Impact player hit the ball from just outside the box to get all three points on the road.
Last weekend an old acquaintance of the Mexican fans was present. the canadian striker lucas cavallini he scored a great goal in his team’s Vancouver Whitecaps tie against the San José Earthquakes 3-3.
The elaboration of the play with his partner was worth everything, to finally open spaces and take the shot.
What a rain of goals that was unleashed in the match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City, where the final score was 7-2 in favor of the locals.
One of the notable annotations was Bill Tuilomawho took advantage of an excellent service to get up and accurately contact the ball with his head.
The Argentinian Luciano Acosta He took advantage of the negligence of the rival goalkeeper who made a poor clearance, and immediately the Cincinnati attacker got rid of the defenders and calmly defined to the right of the goal.
Marvin Loria He scored the sixth goal of the seven scored for the Portland Timbers team against Sporting Kansas City. After a triangulation, the Costa Rican shot hard, but with a refined technique to put the ball inside the rival nets.
The Argentinian Sebastian White he had one of the best goals of the weekend for the Portland Timbers, dribbling the ball early past goalkeeper Timothy Melia.
