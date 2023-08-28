Ein a destroyed marquee, a covered senior citizens’ center, a facade destroyed by hailstones and many injured: storms caused devastation in southern Bavaria at the weekend. Twelve people were injured on Saturday in Kissing near Augsburg when setting up a beer tent. Six of them seriously, the police said. The tent was caught by a gust of wind. Around 30 people tried to capture it.

Also in Kissing there was a debris field made of wooden slats. Here the wind had obviously covered the roof of a retirement home. The wooden slats were spread out in the parking lot in front of the building. According to the Bavarian Red Cross, around 100 senior citizens had to be brought to safety. The hail left clearly visible damage on the facade of an apartment building in Kissing.

The police reported pedestrians injured by hailstones. An elderly lady fell because of the hail. Hailstones were shoveled off sidewalks with snow shovels. The emergency services were also busy with many flooded basements and fallen trees. Some trees fell on parked cars.



A house roof and a car are destroyed after the storm in Bad Bayersoien.

:



Image: dpa



Hail with a grain size of up to eight centimeters – emergency roofs requested

Bad Bayersoien in Upper Bavaria was hit particularly hard. Due to severe storm damage, the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office declared a disaster for the town with around 1,300 inhabitants on Sunday. A violent storm with storm and massive hail with a grain size of up to eight centimeters occurred in the community on Saturday, the authority said. 80 percent of the buildings in the town were badly damaged. But no one was hurt, it said. In order to be able to officially request emergency services from other districts to deal with the major damage, District Administrator Anton Speer (free voters) determined the disaster on Sunday.

Accordingly, emergency roofs were requested for the community, which are transported to the site from all over Bavaria. “The end of the mission is not yet in sight and the forces on site still have some hard work ahead of them,” said District Administrator Speer on Sunday.

Power failure due to tree in high-voltage line

Aquaplaning also caused accidents on the roads in Bavaria. A 22-year-old driver was seriously injured on Saturday on Bundesstraße 2 near Roth in Central Franconia when he skidded his car on the roadway during heavy rain and left the road to the right. The car crashed into a tree, according to police.

In the district of Passau, the fire brigade had to move to a single-family home because lightning had struck the roof structure. According to the police, all residents of the house in Salzweg were able to save themselves.





According to the Bavarian Red Cross, several boats had to be towed away on Lake Chiemsee, some with passengers, and some of them had to be salvaged. It was mostly electric or sailing boats.

The Plärrer folk festival began in Augsburg on Saturday. Because of the heavy rain, many people left the site again in the evening. The police headquarters there reported around 140 weather-related operations since Saturday afternoon. A tree in a high-voltage line caused a power outage in some communities in the Pfaffenhofen district. According to the district office, around 3,000 households were affected.