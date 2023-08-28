Chiavari – The mixed-breed dog has been found which on the morning of August 26 escaped the control of a family from Bergamo who he was in Chiavari on vacation.

It was the Polfer agents who found him during the usual patrol service in Chiavari station they noticed the animal wandering disoriented between the tracks. After approaching him, the officers carefully took him to the office.

Thanks to the collaboration with the Rapallo white cross, equipped for the recovery of small animals throughout the Tigullio, the agents managed to trace the dog owner and they handed it back to him amidst joy and emotion.

A story with a happy ending for the little mestizo and his family who, after getting back together, had one more reason to remember the past anniversary of August 26th: it is precisely on this date that it is celebrated every year international dog day.