NAfter severe storms in the east and southeast of Australia, the death toll had risen to at least nine by Wednesday. According to police, among other things, the bodies of three men whose boat capsized off Brisbane the day before were recovered. A total of eleven men had set out on a fishing trip when their boat was hit by the storm. The remaining eight anglers were rescued.

According to police, one of the victims was a nine-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in a Brisbane suburb the day before and washed into the sewage system.

While the east of Australia is hit by severe storms, the west of the huge continent is suffering from drought and bushfires. Australia is particularly affected by climate change. A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from February 2022 assumes that the country will be hit by devastating natural events even more frequently in the future.