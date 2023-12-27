Brazil risks exclusion from the tournaments. Here because

FIFA has threatened to exclude the Brazilian national team and clubs from all its competitions: the warning came after a court in Rio de Janeiro suspended the president of the green-gold federation (Cbf), Ednaldo Rodrigues, from his duties on December 7, canceling the agreement between the same federation and the March 2022 prosecutor's office that had allowed the election until 2026.

The court appointed an interim president, José Perdiz, with the task of calling new elections within 30 days. Hence the intervention of FIFA and Conmebol, the South American confederation, which reminded the Verdioro Football Federation of the principle of non-interference by states, threatening the suspension of the CBF with the consequent “exclusion of all teams and all clubs from any competition international”.

FIFA and Conmebol announced a joint mission to Brazil starting from January 8 to find a solution and “strongly” warned the CBF from taking steps to elect new leaders before that date. “The regulation is clear”, explained an anonymous Conmebol source, “the interference of external forces on affiliated federations is never permitted”.

The first exclusion for the Brazilian national team would concern the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the America's Cup, scheduled for the summer. The interim president, Perdiz, welcomed FIFA's letter but reiterated his intention to call elections within the established deadline of 30 days, in compliance with the Brazilian court ruling.

