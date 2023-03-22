The mayor of Favara (Agrigento) has announced the city’s mourning for the day of the funeral

A twelve-year-old boy died playing basketball. The tragedy took place yesterday evening, around 8.30 pm on Tuesday 21 March. As happens throughout Italy, the Favara school in the province of Agrigento was open for the classic mini basketball courses organized in school gyms and often managed by external companies and associations.

12-year-old dies playing basketball — The boy of 12 years of the town in the province of Agrigentowas inside the Guarino institute for weekly training with his basketball team. Suddenly a severe headache, Davide Licata, this is the boy's name, collapses to the ground and dies of causes that are all to be ascertained. The prosecutor of Agrigento Salvatore Vella and the substitute Giulia Sbocchia immediately opened a file to understand how the young athlete could have died. The investigations are against unknown persons and at the moment there is no hypothesis of a crime, the opening of the file is however necessary to be able to ascertain what happened in the Guarino school in via Basile.

the community of favara shocked — The school gym was entrusted to a sports association that deals with youth basketball. As happens throughout Italy, small local realities use school gyms to train children, especially for basketball or mini basketball tournaments in the area. After the first moments of excitement, those present in the gym immediately called for help but the boy died before reaching the hospital. The mayor of Favara Antonio Palumbo announced the city's mourning for the day of the funeral "I express my institutional and personal closeness to the family of the 12-year-old who died. A terrible fact, an immense pain that breaks words in my throat". The prosecutor will now collect the certificates of fitness for competitive activity which will be compared with what will emerge from the autopsy to understand if there may have been an underestimation of a previous pathology of the boy. The sudden tragedy obviously shook the community of Favara and the basketball club in which the boy played.