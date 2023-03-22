The all-new Ford Mustang GT3 has made its track debut officially kicking off development testing that will lead it to its debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for the 2024 season.

After the presentation of the project which took place last October, the car built and developed in collaboration between the Casa dell’Ovale Blu and Multimatic Motorsports took its first steps on the Sebring track with the official drivers Joey Hand and Harry Tincknell sharing the wheel.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse GT3 Photo by: Ford

After the weekend that saw the protagonists of the IMSA and the FIA ​​WEC battle it out on the tricky Florida track, it was therefore the Mustang’s turn to test its typical bumps to begin the long work of fine-tuning and growth.

Assembled at the Mooresville site, the Ford Performance and Multimatic Mustang GT3 is built on the basis of the new ‘Dark Horse’ road model and equipped with a Coyote V8 engine, which in the first laps you can definitely appreciate in all its fantastic roar in a video published by the manufacturer and also shared on its social networks by the CEO of Ford Motor Company, Jim Farley.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse GT3 Photo by: Ford

“The Mustang GT3 Dark Horse began running in early testing this week on one of the toughest test rigs in the world, galloping towards global racing engagement starting in 2024,” reads the note accompanying the video.

Compared to the images released during the presentation we can already notice some small differences by eye, such as the design of the rear wing supports, some side strips above the front splitter, above which the additional headlights have been ‘plugged’ for the moment night racing.

Curiously, a typical camouflage livery was not adopted as is often the case for cars making their debut on the track for the first time, but the pure basic black of the carbon parts and a couple of clearly visible Ford lettering in white. In short, a real ‘Dark Horse’ coloring!