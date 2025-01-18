The events occur one day before the ceasefire in Gaza agreed between Israel and Hamas comes into effect.

Several people were injured this Saturday in a shooting in Tel Aviv, as indicated by the Israeli Police, and another has been a victim of a stabbingaccording to emergency services.

«There are injuries, and numerous police forces are heading to the scene. The circumstances are unclear“, the Police detailed in a statement.

The shooting occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, according to the Police. For its part, the Israeli emergency services organization Magen David Adom has indicated that its staff is treating a 30-year-old man “injured by stabbing”.

