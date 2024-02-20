Although it may not seem like it, people continue to consume physical media of movies and series, something that may seem incredible, since even companies like Best Buy are little by little withdrawing this type of products from the market, and now the issue of manufacturing and distribution is more expensive, but companies like disney They will not stop at this to have a means of extra income. For that reason, they have reported an alliance with someone who knows the subject very well, and this has been made formal not long ago.

According to reports that have arrived through deadlinethe company that owns Mickey Mouse has reached a licensing agreement with sony of which the latter's home entertainment division will handle all of the company's DVD and Blu-ray releases, as well as all physical media production. So they will have the role of manufacturing them, as well as taking them to the different retailers that put them on sale, whether super markets or online stores.

Sony will market, sell and distribute the new releases in the US and Canada. The change has been part of a broader evaluation of the strategy of disney to reach consumers and comes as the company faces pressure from some investors to deliver more cost efficiencies. The restructuring and staff reductions in 2023 have generated at least $7.5 billion in cost savings across the company, adding to that that they must constantly offer their streaming service.

From times that go back decades, disney has always been in the leadership of physical media sales, since VHS and Beta had their moment of boom that spanned from the 80's to the beginning of 2000. However, the evolution to DVD arrived, so the company adapted and remained at the forefront, since they began to re-release their classics on discs, something that also happened when Blu Ray arrived. However, in 2011 arrive Netflix and they had to lend their rights to use their films, that is until 2020 They finally had their streaming platform.

Via: deadline

Editor's note: It's a little strange that Disney and Sony come to this alliance. But it could also have positive things, such as having better ties when creating Spider-Man films in live action format, since the mouse does not have the film rights of the character and always has to borrow them.